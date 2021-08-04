OBINNA EZUGWU

Leadway Health Limited, a fast growing health maintenance organization (HMO) – affiliated with Leadway Assurance Company Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost and largest insurers – has unveiled a range of healthcare service offerings targeted at improving access to quality healthcare and wellbeing solutions for Nigerians.

Mr. Tokunbo Alli, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, who spoke at the unveiling event held in Lagos on Thursday, July 29, 2021, noted that the introduction of Leadway Health, with its robust offerings, will be a disruption in the health sector, as it would offer exceptional, reliable and affordable healthcare services to the public.

He said the firm aims to make quality healthcare affordable to the over 190 million Nigerians who are still paying for medical services from their pockets, which according to him, is an expensive and unsustainable way of accessing healthcare.

“According to the National Health Insurance Scheme, more than 190 million Nigerians are still paying out-of-pocket to access medical services, forcing individuals, businesses and households to incur enormous and usually unplanned health expenditures,” he said.

“This is an unnecessary, unsustainable and costly means to accessing quality healthcare services. With the introduction of Leadway Health Limited, our range of solutions would help bridge the gap in providing quality, accessible, and affordable health services to Nigerians. We are confident in a healthcare system that genuinely cares for your health, your wealth and more.”

Mr. Alli noted further that, “With nationwide coverage and seamless healthcare service on-the-go backed by a high-tech Artificial Intelligence (AI) application, quality customer service delivery that enables convenient access and smooth 24/7 support from a team of experienced and thoroughbred professionals, there is no doubt that our customers are assured of disruptive healthcare services and an exceptional delivery experience.

“As a leading pioneer of one of the most comprehensive West African Third-Party Administration and registered health maintenance organization under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), our partnership with over 1,500 health providers and diverse range of bespoke corporate, retail and international products allows us to extend health insurance penetration to millions of Nigerians and Africa at large. We therefore enjoin individuals, families, business owners and corporates alike to come on board and experience healthcare delivery tailormade to suit their specific needs.”

Leadway Health’s product offerings include advanced telemedicine, health enrollee app that allows authorization of care by enrollees, digital health tracking, access to financial and family counselling and geo-location capabilities for hospitals, pharmacy benefit program that involves genuine drugs from manufacturers delivered to the home/office for those with chronic ailments, employee assistance program to promote mental health, medical concierge services, preventive health programs that includes baby wellness programs, access to fitness and nutritional stores, customized health tips, talks and newsletters across all age groups with a unique reward system to encourage and promote general wellness, amongst others.