Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The Regent of Ibese Land, in Yewa North local government Area of Ogun State, Alhaji Tajudeen Adewuyi, has explained that Tuesday’s crisis in Dangote Cement Company, Ibese has no link with the alleged non payment of compensation to people on their land.

The regent made the denial, while speaking with a cross section of newsmen on phone, explaining that there was no iota of truth in the rumour.

Alhaji Adewuyi’s positon came as some people in the town went and destroyed properties at the plant, over alleged lack of compensation.

It was learnt that some motorcyclists were reportedly killed in a clash among commercial motorcyclist in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The clash, which started on Monday, snowballed into an ethnic crisis between the Hausa and the Yoruba on Tuesday, leaving no fewer than three people dead with about 12 motorcycles burnt.

It was gathered that the motorcyclists operating at Dangote Cement Factory junction at Ibese were at loggerheads with the union leaders over a hike in ticket fees from N600 to N800.

But speaking with newsmen on phone, the regent who said elders of the town were on top of the situation, noted that the mayhem had nothing to do with Ibese People and Dangote Cement PLC.

“Be informed that it was miscreants who hijacked the chaotic situation, setting Dangote’s property ablaze” he posited, noting that they have commenced moves to arrest the miscreants and bring them to book.

The regent said that the issue with Ibese and Dangote on compensation, was being handled, expressing optimism that the issue was on the verge of settlement, saying Dangote Cement was cooperating with indigenes of the town.

“I have no doubt in my mind that my people will soon have every reason to give thank to God” the regent added.

The police spokesman in Ogun State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. He, however, could not confirm the number of casualties.

“The issue is currently under control. It was a minor struggle that had snowballed into a serious crisis,” Oyeyemi said.

“They said the unions increased their ticket fee from N600 to N800 and that was how the crisis started. But how it then turned into the Hausa and Yoruba crisis is what I don’t know.

“But, we are on top of the matter. The situation has been brought under control. Our men are still there as we speak.”