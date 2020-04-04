The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 214.

Of the five cases, three are in Bauchi while the other two are in the FCT.

Currently, four persons have died from the disease while 25 others have recovered so far and have been discharged.

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 4, 2020 (Channels TV)