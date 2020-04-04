The Nigerian Communications Commission NCC has cautioned Nigerians on the existence of fraudulent websites trying to capitalize on the Covid-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians spreading false free internet claim.

NCC explained that a fake website is asking Nigerian citizens to apply for a free internet bundle ostensibly being given by the Nigerian government in collaboration with NCC.

“Nigerian government, in collaboration with NCC, is offering all Nigerian citizens up to 20GB of data to stay at home and get up-to-date information in a bid to counter the spread of COVID-19. All Nigeria citizens are entitled to free Internet connection to stay at home safely and enjoy the Internet in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The free Internet package is available to everyone starting from Friday, 27th March 2020,” the deceptive website claims in its message.

The website suspiciously asks Nigerians to apply for the free internet by clicking a web link, which automatically takes them to a web page with a dialogue box where they are expected to fill in their bio-data and other demographics.

The NCC stated that neither the Nigerian government nor the Commission has issued such a message to Nigerian citizens.

Because of this the Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Dr Henry Nkemadu, said the Commission has advised Nigerians and all telecom consumers to beware of the fraudulent, false and spurious claim.

“The general public should discountenance the falsehood which has gained traction by the rise in the tempo of its circulation,” Dr Nkemadu said. He said the message should be disregarded in its entirety”. He said the said website is a sham and a total deception to dupe Nigerians of their hard-earned money and to harness personal data for fraudulent purposes, he added. (VON)