BY EMEKA EJERE

Leading Nigerian lender, Access Bank Plc., has moved a step further in making life easy for its customers in this period of lockdown, with the launch of AccessMore app, a revolutionary mobile banking application.

The app will facilitate customers’ easy access to their funds while helping them carry out seamless transactions as the nation restricts movement in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to the bank, AccessMore app is an innovative mobile application that offers a ’more than banking’ experience; built on cutting-edge technology, offering tailored and personalized services, ease of use and excellent customer experience.

“In a period like this, when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, we have risen to the challenge to ensure our customers have access to their funds to carry out transactions while keeping safe at home by providing not just uninterrupted service but superior service”, Herbert Wigwe, chief executive officer, Access Bank noted.

“To deliver on our promise to continually give our customers ‘more’, we worked with first-class tech experts to build the AccessMore app to suit our customers’ lifestyle and meet their financial needs.

“As we mark our first-anniversary post-merger with erstwhile Diamond Bank, this new addition to our array of solutions is in line with our promise to adopt the best of both institutions.

“The AccessMore mobile app doesn’t only deliver the best combination of both mobile apps, it accommodates the unique needs of existing users delivering the best mobile banking experience on a world-class platform.

“Some of the unique features of the “AccessMore” mobile app include: dashboard personalization of theme and favorites, interactive promotional messages, intuitive beneficiary selection, and of course more rewarding banking experience he said”.

Access Bank is noted as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Africa. With more than 37 million customers and about 600 branches nationwide, the bank has a range of products and services tailored to suit the needs and lifestyles of its customers acros diverse segments.