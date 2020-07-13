The Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed 33 social facilities including bars, lounges, restaurants, gyms and spas for engaging in activities and operations contrary to the State Government’s COVID-19 reopening protocols.
Speaking during an enforcement exercise, the Director-General, Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola disclosed that erring or non-compliant facilities who contravene the established protocols will face the full wrath of the Law.
He reaffirmed the State’s zero tolerance for establishments that continue to violate laws and regulations, noting, however, that hairdressing salons that have been accredited by Lagos State Safety Commission can now open strictly by appointment with a maximum occupancy of 40% of the total floor space at any given time.
The Director-General implored business owners in the entertainment and tourism sector who are yet to comply with the directive, to promptly do so by registering on www.lasgsafetyreg.com in order to receive their provisional safety compliance letters in preparation for the full reopening.
Mojola also declared that organisations that have collected their provisional compliance letters, especially in sectors that are still not allowed to open, should remain closed until Mr. Governor’s announcement for reopening of such businesses.
According to him, the Commission will continue its enforcement exercise by identifying businesses that have not registered across the State, especially bars, gyms, spars, social and religious centres.