The General Manager, Lagos State Drivers’ Institute, LASDRI, Mrs Afusat Tiamiyu has called on professional drivers to adhere strictly to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation guidelines as it affects their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She made this call at the Ikeja Centre of the Institute while addressing some professional drivers who attended training on Thursday, stressing that the guidelines are part of government efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus disease, especially as it relates to public transportation in Lagos State.

Tiamiyu noted that the professional drivers are expected to comply with the all health and safety directives issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the State Ministry of Health on social distancing, use of face masks, regular hand washing and use of alcohol-based sanitisers after every trip in public transport.

She emphasised that “All drivers should compulsorily and regularly disinfect their vehicles, parks and garages regularly and continuously, while also making adequate provision for handwashing equipment, running water and alcohol-based sanitisers at the entrance of their respective parks”.

“All operators of public buses are expected to comply with 60% loading capacity; all BRT and LAG buses must not carry more than 21 passengers; standing is to be suspended, air conditioning system in the public transport must be put off. Transport operators are also expected to have temperature readers to test each passenger before boarding”, she added.

While assuring the drivers that the Institute has also complied with the State Government regulations at all its training centres, Tiamiyu reminded them that the mandatory drivers’ training is a yearly programme for all professional drivers in the Public and Private sectors.

The General Manager informed the drivers that there are no shortcuts to obtaining the cards issued to each participant after training, as every professional driver has to undergo certification annually before the card can be renewed. She enjoined the drivers to learn, understand and obey all the various road signs and traffic laws in order to reduce reckless driving and road carnage in Lagos.

She also encouraged all professional drivers to participate in the yearly refresher training opportunities at any of the LASDRI centres, noting that the curriculum of the Institute is being upgraded every year to ensure safe driving culture on Lagos roads while adhering strictly to the State Government stipulated guidelines on COVID-19.

