Kunle Idowu

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday commiserated with the family of the former Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chief Kashimawo Laloko, descrinbing the death of the late Coach. as a colossal loss to Nigerian football.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, noted that the death of the seasoned football administrator would leave a gap in football administration, world wide.

Laloko passed on Saturday at the Sacred Hearts Catholic Hospital,Lantoro, Abeokuta at age 76.

The governor explained that the late Laloko, who was the Olori Parakoyi of Egbaland, would always remain in the hearts of Nigerians for his passion for discovery and nurturing of local football talents into international fame.

He added that his football college at Orile-Imo, where education is blended with football, served as model to other football academies, which had produced champions, particularly at the age grade soccer competition.

The governor who also commiserated with Egbaland, Ogun state, Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world, on the death of Laloko, described the deceased as one of the finest football administrators, Nigeria has produced.

Abiodun who noted that the Nigeria football family would miss Laloko for his technical know-how in the game of football, stressed further”Egbaland and Ogun will equally miss his frank and candid opinions on issues of national interest, especially the round leather game.”

“Chief Laloko’s death is not only a blow to the Egbaland and Ogun State, his death will create a serious gap in Nigerian football family, particularly in the area of developmental and grassroots soccer.

“His Football College at Orile Imo, which was an offshoot of the Pepsi Football Academy, has produced many youngsters who put Nigeria on the global map of football. Until his death, he was an advocate of hiring local coaches for our international football teams, while his passion for ‘local contents’ in our teams was well known and acknowledged.

“Apart from football administration, late Chief Laloko also distinguished himself in the area of commerce, trade and industry. This culminated into his installation as the Olori Parakoyi of Egbaland.

“On behalf of the Ogun State Government, I commiserate with the immediate family of the football icon, Egbaland and indeed, our dear state.

“We pray that God grant his soul a rest and prepare a great place for him in the Paradise.

“Adieu Chief Laloko; Adieu Mr. Football,” the statement concluded.