Lagosians brace for another shutdown as Buhari visits again

Lagosians are bracing for another major disruption in anticpation of President Mohammadu Buhari’s working visit to the state on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Lagos State government, .President Buhari will be visiting the state on Wednesday on a working visit.

During the visit, the president will commission some projects in the commercial nerve center of the nation.

Some of the projects to be commissioned by the president during his visit include the Lagos State Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Ayinke House, Ikeja; Lagos Theater, Oregun, the Oshodi Transport Interchange 820 mass transit buses and the International Airport Road, among others.

Expectedly, several roads will be restricted. as witnessed during Buhari’s visit to the state in February 2019. The routes restricted then were Stadia (Teslim Balogun and National Stadia) in and out; Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lawanson/Itire Road/Tejuosho Road, Apapa Road Costain, Abebe Village/Eric Moore Road, Eko Bridge/Apongbon, Marina Road, and Ikorodu Road.

Others are Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Old Toll Gate/Third Mainland Bridge/Obalende, International Airport Road, Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway, Agege Motor Road, Jibowu, Yaba-Muritala Mohammed Way Iddo/Otto, Herbert Macaulay Way – Adekunle and Ijora Olopa/Ijora.

A government official who spoke to BH said traffic would be diverted in some routes so that motorists and commuters are not left stranded during the event.