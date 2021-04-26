Kunle Idowu

The Lagos State Police Command says it has restored normalcy to Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago and Ojo areas of the state, where there was disagreement between members of Okada riders and unions over hike in charges.

The command’s public relations officer, Muyiwa Awojobi who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, said the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered immediate deployment of additional police personnel to the troubled area to maintain law and order

Awojobi said the CP also directed the Area Commander, Area E Festac, to personally be on ground to monitor the situation

He said the Police boss has invited leaders of the affected Okada riders unit for an urgent meeting to further maintain peace and tranquility in the affected area

“The Command wishes to debunk the rumor that the disgreement, not violence as being peddled in the social media, was between some ethnic groups” the statement added.

“Without mincing words, the incident has no ethic colouration whatsoever but a mere conflict between transport unions and their okada units on ticketing and increment in tariff.”it clarified.

The Command enjoined members of the public, especially those around the areas, including the students of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, to go about their lawful businesses and studies respectively, as adequate deployment has been done to fortify security in the axis and by extension, in Lagos State in general.