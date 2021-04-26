By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The maiden edition of Guest Platform, a quarterly programme of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun Council, will hold on Wednesday, 28th April, 2021.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the planning committee, Comrade Sesan Adeleke and Abisola Ariwodola, made available with the newsmen in Osogbo on Monday.

The statement indicated that the programme will hold at the Conference Hall, NUJ Press Centre, Iwo/Ibadan Road, Osogbo by 11am.

It also stated that the theme of the event is the “Appraisal of the state of Security in Nigeria, yesterday, today and tomorrow: the way forward.”

According to the statement, a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola will chair the occasion, while a Professor of Political Science at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Olufemi Mimiko, will be the Guest Speaker.

Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, General Bashir Adewinbi (Rtd) and all Service Commanders in Osun State will be the Special Guests of Honour, while the Orangun of Oke-Ila, HRM Oba Adedokun Abolarin (Aroyinkeye I) is expected to be the Royal Father of the occasion.

It therefore enjoined all stakeholders to see it as a matter of duty and responsibility.