Yet to be ascertained number of people, have been kidnapped in a hotel in Ajaawa, Ogbomoso, the headquarters of Ogo-Oluwa Local Government of Oyo State, by gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically into the air to create fear among people immediately they invaded the hotel located at the back of CAC Primary School in the town before abducting the victims.

The incident reportedly occurred at 10:30 pm on Saturday. And actual figure of those kidnapped has not been ascertained.

Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Adewale Osifeso who confirmed the incident, said said the Police Command had commenced investigation, adding that teams from the command were on the trail of the kidnappers.

Osifeso also noted that police would soon confirm the actual number of those kidnapped.