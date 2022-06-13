Okada Ban: Police prosecute 70 passengers, seven Okada riders

Adebayo Obajemu

For disobeying the Lagos State ban on motorcycles popularly called Okada, seven Okada riders and 70 passengers have been prosecuted at a magistrate court, according to the police in Lagos .

Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, posted this information weekend, on his Twitter handle.

“So far, seven riders and 70 passengers have been prosecuted. So far still, magistrates have been awarding N50,000 fine or 6 months imprisonment (especially for the unruly/confrontational ones),” he said.

“For those wondering, many offenders abscond leaving motorcycles behind.”

Recall that in May, the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came out with a fresh total ban on okada riders’ operations in six local government areas, which are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere.

The development was a fallout of the killing of a sound engineer lynched by some Okada riders in Lekki, an upscale area of the state.

By June, the government would begin to crush over 2,000 sized motorcycles in the state.

The security operatives have promised to sustain the enforcement of the ban.