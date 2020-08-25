The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has warned facility owners who flagrantly flout the State environmental laws after the partial reopening of the socio-economic activities, particularly religious and hospitality sectors, to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

The General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, gave the warning during an enforcement exercise on Monday which led to the sealing of a private home situated at 21B, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Victoria Island; Christ The Convener Stone (Redeemed Church) at 7, Oguntona Crescent, Gbagada Phase 1; Home Town Eatery at 7, Addo Langbasa Road, Ajah and NAHMAN Construction Site at 7/9 Reeve Road, Ikoyi for environmental violations and breaching the peace within their host communities under the guise of business activities.

Fasawe stated that it is disheartening that people have become recalcitrant to the new order, thus frustrating the efforts of the State Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 by engaging in activities that endanger their lives and that of those around them.

According to her, “Environmental noise is inevitable and unavoidable in an urban city like Lagos. However, effective control and enforcement exercise to ensure total voluntary compliance to stipulated laws of the State would be beneficial to all residents and business owners. As such, whoever acts contrary to the provision of the extant law of the State, should be ready to face the consequence so as to serve as a deterrent to others”.

“We barricaded a swimming poolside of a private home for constantly hosting noisy pool parties without consideration for other residents. We had earlier received several complaints from the neighbours concerning the private home for organising daily pool parties at night. It was alleged that fun-seekers trooped to the facility with a Disc Jockey in attendance to disturb the peaceful environment. This is not acceptable, bearing in mind that it is situated next to a health facility which requires total silence at all times”, she said.

Responding to the owner of a Home Town Restaurant who believed that payment receipt for Local Government Radio/TV development levy gave her permission to disturb others, the General Manager explained that noise permits are issued for events and activities with consideration of the standards for ambient noise level as well as time and location of the event, stressing that violation of the terms and conditions attached to the noise permits attract serious sanctions.

Fasawe lamented that noise pollution tops the list of the most committed environmental infraction among residents and business owners in Lagos State, maintaining that its enforcement will be continuous in order to restore sanity across the metropolis.