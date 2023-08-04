Lase Moye, who said she’s a colleague of Diaso Vwaere, a medical doctor who died in a elevator accident in a Lagos hospital, has shared the sad moments before her death on Tuesday.

Moye who took to her Twitter account, @LaseMoye, to narrate the events preceding Diaso’s death at Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan, noted that she was in pain and help couldn’t come for 40 minutes, within which time.

Diaso died after an elevator she was in at the general hospital, fell from the 10th floor.

She was said to have been on her way to the ground floor to pick up a food delivery from a dispatch rider when the incident happened.

Moye, who also works at the hospital, said she was standing in front of the elevator and pressed the open button, but didn’t enter because she was on a video call.

She said it wasn’t long after that she heard a big crash to the floor, which made the dispatch rider, who brought food for Diaso, run out of the building.

The doctor said someone then raised the alarm that Vwaere was in the elevator, adding that they immediately began seeking help to bring her out of the elevator.

“They tried to use rods to open it, to be sure it wasn’t a joke. They finally opened it and the sight was gruesome. Muffled sounds of excruciating pain and agony became apparent,” she wrote.

“Her forehead had a horizontal cut, her mouth had another one and she had raccoon eyes. She was lying in between the base of the elevator and the ground floor, with the engine hanging over her head, which meant any miscalculation in movement, she’ll be crushed to instant death.

“She was literally sandwiched in between the hanging engine and below the ground floor with blood on broken glasses and fractured limbs. It’s not a sight to describe.”

The deceased’s colleague said engineers were called to dismantle the elevator, noting that it took almost 40 minutes for them to arrive.

“I remember telling her to relax that help was coming,” she said, ‘Don’t tell me to relax, tell them to get me out of here’. We eventually got her out and she kept saying she thinks she’ll die,” she wrote.

“Emergency care was almost zero and inside a hospital for that matter. There was no blood in the hospital.”