Lagos State has discharged 13 more coronavirus patients on Thursday, the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed.

He explained that the discharged patients were nine males and four females, who were discharged from the Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark), Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 1 from the Onikan, 4 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 3 from Lekki and 5 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered,” he noted.

With this, the number number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 662.