The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which was scheduled to hold on Monday and Tuesday due to Eldi Fitri holidays that coincide with it.

Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, in a release on Thursday, explained the MPC meeting will now hold on May 28, 2020.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN has put in place all necessary machinery for the meeting to now hold for only one day on the account of the ongoing COVID-19 national lockdown and align this meeting with the extant rules of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and advisories from the other relevant agencies,” he stated.