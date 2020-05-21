The uptrend in the Nigerian equity market continued Thursday, up-ticking 1.25 per cent, driven by gains in all the five major sectors.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 306.16 absolute points, representing a growth of 1.25 per cent to close at 24,758.39 points, while the Market Capitalization gained N159.55 million, representing an increase of 1.25 per cent to close at N12.90 trillion, moderating the bourse’s year to date performance to 7.8 per cent.

0 per cent to emerge as the top gainer among 29 others, while ARBICO lost 9.91 per cent emerge as the top of nine losers.

The activity level advanced as volume and value traded rose 58.4 per cent and 51.4 per cent to 350.7m units and ₦3.7bn respectively.

The most active stocks by volume were ZENITH (57.4m units) EKOCORP (57.0m units), and FBNH (44.4m units) while ZENITH (₦961.4m), GUARANTY (₦764.8m) and EKOCORP (₦342.0m) led the value chart.

The Industrial Goods index (+5.7%) gained the most due to price upticks in BUACEMENT (+9.9%) and CUTIX (+9.4%). Gains in ZENITH (+3.0%), ACCESS (+2.3%) and MOBIL (+10.0%) buoyed performance in the Banking (+1.4%) and Oil & Gas (+1.4%) indices. Also, the Insurance (+1.0%) and Consumer Goods (+0.4%) indices closed in the positive region following buying interest in SUNUASSUR (+10.0%), WAPIC (+6.5%), UNILEVER (+9.3%) and GUINNESS (+9.3%).