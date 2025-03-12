Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Ogundipe Olukayode, has allayed fears and dispelled claims that 25 lawmakers are planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to an unnamed party.

Olukayode described the claim on Tuesday as “entirely false and without merit, saying, “We categorically state that this claim is entirely false and without merit.

“During the recent leadership dispute within the Assembly, a similar report surfaced, suggesting that twenty-seven (27) members were preparing to leave the APC for the Labour Party.

“That claim was also unequivocally refuted, with members affirming their commitment to the party and confidence in resolving internal disagreements through established mechanisms,” he stated.

He stressed that no APC lawmaker in the Assembly was contemplating defection, reiterating that as progressives, any challenges faced are resolved through democratic and lawful means.

Olukayode further assured that the APC leadership is actively addressing all internal concerns and outstanding issues will be resolved amicably.