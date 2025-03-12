Connect with us

Politics

Lagos APC lawmakers refute defection rumours
Advertisement

Politics

ECOWAS defence chiefs activate standby force to combat insurgency 

Politics

Tinubu meets N’Delta leaders, Fubara mulls parley with pro-Wike lawmakers

Politics

Suspension: Sen Natasha reports Akpabio to UN inter-parliamentary union

Politics

SDP defection: Your inordinate ambition will fail, Presidency tells El-Rufai 

Politics

Akpabio challenges court’s jurisdiction to hear Natasha’s suit, court adjourns to March 25

Politics

You can abuse politicians all you like, but politics is about devt, Tinubu tells youths 

Politics

Adebayo welcomes ElRufai to SDP, says former governor 'worker for people'

Politics

2027: El-Rufai woos opposition figures to join him in SDP to unseat Tinubu 

Politics

APC Chieftain wants NJC to investigate Osun judge over court order on LG election

Politics

Lagos APC lawmakers refute defection rumours

Published

4 hours ago

on

Lagos APC lawmakers refute defection rumours

Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Ogundipe Olukayode, has allayed fears and dispelled claims that 25 lawmakers are planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to an unnamed party.

Olukayode described the claim on Tuesday as “entirely false and without merit, saying, “We categorically state that this claim is entirely false and without merit.

“During the recent leadership dispute within the Assembly, a similar report surfaced, suggesting that twenty-seven (27) members were preparing to leave the APC for the Labour Party.

“That claim was also unequivocally refuted, with members affirming their commitment to the party and confidence in resolving internal disagreements through established mechanisms,” he stated.

He stressed that no APC lawmaker in the Assembly was contemplating defection, reiterating that as progressives, any challenges faced are resolved through democratic and lawful means.

Olukayode further assured that the APC leadership is actively addressing all internal concerns and outstanding issues will be resolved amicably.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *