Tinubu meets N’Delta leaders, Fubara mulls parley with pro-Wike lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday stated that all stakeholders in the Rivers State crisis should abide by the rule of law to guarantee enduring peace and prosperity.

Tinubu made this call to political leaders from the South-South during a meeting with representatives and leaders of the Niger Delta under the Pan-Niger Delta Forum at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, revealed details of Tuesday’s meeting in a statement titled, ‘President Tinubu calls for adherence to the rule of law to restore peace in Rivers State.’

Tinubu emphasized that respect for the judiciary is important in upholding democracy and fostering harmony.

His comments come amid the intractable power struggle between governor Fubara of Rivers state and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the current FCT minister for the control of the state.

A recent Supreme Court recently ruled in favour of the faction led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, who is aligned with Wike.

The judgment reinstated 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike, challenging Fubara’s earlier attempts to assert control over the state assembly.

Although Fubara has since promised to comply with the judgment, certain factions are calling for his resignation or impeachment.

The President advised the leaders to be more broad-minded, selfless and focused on the larger vision of salvaging the region, politically and economically, by insisting that the judiciary’s interpretations of the Constitution be respected.

He said, “I am here by the grace of God, appreciating your support, prayers and concern. I cannot complain. I campaigned for this position and begged for the job. I must do it with all my heart, whatever it takes.

“I will make sure we achieve our promises and goals. Nigeria is a great country. To some cabinet members here, from outside looking in and inside looking out, we have been doing our best to give Nigeria a re-bounce, a reset and a recalibration of the economic fortune.

“Yes, Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg. We must care for the goose; otherwise, we lose the golden egg.

I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on the issue for quite some time. I foresaw the crisis festering for too long before I intervened. We reached an agreement, a written agreement, and both parties signed.”

The President noted that stakeholders must make sacrifices for the state to move forward by recognising the Constitution.

“Your government has taken the bull by the horns, and we are sure you will succeed. We are here to give you our assurance and support. I can say now that God bless Nigeria and your government,” he said.