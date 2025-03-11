Suspension: Sen Natasha reports Akpabio to UN inter-parliamentary union

Connect with us

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, has reported Senate President Godswill Akpabio to United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Union following her suspension from the Nigerian senate.

Natasha who reported the case at the Women in Parliament session held at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Meeting (IPU) at the United Nations in New York, is seeking justice and the intervention of global democratic institutions.

The lawmaker is asking for justice over what she described as injustice meted out to her.  Senator Natasha described her suspension from the Senate as “illegal”.

After her speech, she expressed worry about her security.

The Kogi Central senator claimed there are indications that she may be held against her will in New York for speaking up on the issue at the global event by “the powers that be” from Nigeria

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

