Tinubu working hard to end economic hardship – Fadahunsi

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is working tirelessly to end the current economic hardship in the country.

Speaking during a media parley at his Ilase-Ijesha country home on Tuesday, Fadahunsi said the President is implementing major reforms, driving infrastructural development, and introducing direct interventions aimed at reversing the economic downturn.

“The hardship will reduce before the end of the year; that is what I can assure you,” Fadahunsi stated. “This hardship was planted long before Tinubu came. Look at Lagos, where he governed – apart from traffic caused by population influx, there were no major issues with bad roads. The federal government’s presence was always felt.”

The lawmaker disclosed that Tinubu has agreed to address key road projects in Osun, noting that work could commence soon.

“He has agreed to the road project, and I’m very sure it might have been awarded or the minister and permanent secretary summoned. Before this rainy season is over, you will see machines on the road,” he assured.

Fadahunsi also revealed that the President had directed state governors to invest more in grassroots development, particularly in agriculture, to boost food production.

“Before the end of this year, things will improve,” he said. “At the recent NEC meeting, the President advised governors to go deep into local areas and invest more. That’s an executive order, and I’m very sure any governor who fails to comply will lose credibility, considering the huge allocations they are receiving.”