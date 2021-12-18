The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has announced that it will hold a national protest on February 1, 2022, over a plan by the Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy in 2022.

According to the labour union, the major protest will be preceded by rallies in 26 states of the federation on January 27, aimed at the same objective.

This was disclosed by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress in a communique issued on Friday in Abuja and signed by NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, after the NEC meeting.

The Congress warned that removing the fuel subsidies would have negative economic effects for Nigerian workers and lead to hyperinflation.

“The NEC, therefore, resolved to reject and resist the planned increase in the pump price of petrol by the Federal Government, as it is extremely insensitive to the acute hardship being experienced by Nigerian workers and people,” the statement said.

”Pursuant to its rejection and resistance of further increase in the price of petrol, to organise protest rallies in all the 36 States of the Federation on Jan. 27, 2022.

“This would culminate in the submission of protest letters to all the 36 State Governors. Subsequently, a National Protest will take place on Feb. 1, 2022, in Abuja.

“In case government decides to announce new petrol prices before the proposed protests, the protest will kick-off instantly and without any other further notice in every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”

The labour union noted that the planned subsidy removal will worsen inflation in the country, which it said has not only affected the local worker but has scared of foreign investors.

“Such plans will only exacerbate the prevailing hyper-inflation of essential goods especially food consumables, lead to decline in sales, job losses in the food sub-sector and increased hardship for ordinary Nigerians,” the statement continued.

”Plans for the privatisation of Nigeria’s railways, public healthcare facilities and concession of Nigeria’s major international airports.

”The NEC, therefore, resolved that the executive arm of government at the federal level and the National Assembly should work together with Organized Labour and manufacturers in the sub-sector for a win-win solution.

”The NEC urges government and promoters of the privatisation and concession plans to learn from the misadventure of the power sector privatisation which instead of improving the lives of the ordinary Nigerian have increased the level of suffering and hardship faced by the Nigerian masses.”

