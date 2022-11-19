Labour Party spokesman, Arabambi to bag honorary doctorate degree

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

British American University (BAU), Florida USA, will today, confer the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Comrade Oluwafemi Abayomi Arabambi with Honorary Doctorate Degree, Doctor of Science (D.Sc) in Politics and Corporate Governance.

Comrade Arabambi will be conferred with the degree at a ceremony to be held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta on Saturday, in recognition of his political sagacity, outstanding achievements and contributions in a variety of human endeavours.

The organiser of the award said Arabambi is been awarded with the degree in recognition of his records as the people’s voice.

“Your lifetime accomplishments as a dynamic politician, engendering culture, and improved quality of life in society are worthy of recognition. We are particularly proud of your accomplishments as the former Chairman of Labour Party in Ogun State, former and only unopposed Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council, Ogun State chapter, former Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council, South West chapter and national spokesperson of Labour Party.”

The University said Arabambi has continue to encourage moves that focuses on easing the plights of the downtrodden, vulnerable people, including widows and orphans and many other remarkable contributions to the nation.

The British America University, a foremost University based in Florida USA, will also be awarding other eminent Nigerians in different spheres of human endeavors with Doctor of Science, honorary causa.

Reacting, Comrade Arabambi expressed deep appreciation to the Board of Trustees, the governing council and the management of BAU for counting him worthy of honour.

He mentioned that he was delighted that the university had gained recognition and acceptability in Nigeria and on the African continent. He praised the visioneer of the university for pushing the boundary by positively bringing to life the dream of imparting knowledge on the youths.

“I would like to recognize the accomplishments of this great institution, and I sincerely thank the board of trustees, the governing council and staff of British American University for this honorary degree. I will always try my best in which ever way to continue to support quality governance in the country.”