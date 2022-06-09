Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday night, paid a surprise visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his Abuja residence.

There’s been some sort of bad blood between Tinubu and Osibanjo since the former decided to run against him for the ruling party’s presidential ticket.

On Wednesday, Tinubu trounced the vice president and other aspirants to emerge candidate.

A source in the presidency said Tinubu had earlier visited the President at his residence in the Presidential Villa and afterward decided to make a surprise call on Osinbajo alongside Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu.

According to the source, Osinbajo was in a meeting with Senator Kabiru Gaya, former Defense Minister Rtd Major General Dan Ali, and other associates

Meanwhile, Osibanjo, had earlier on Thursday congratulated Tinubu on his emergence as presidential candidate.

Osinbajo in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, said Tinubu’s sterling contributions to Nigeria’s democracy stands him out, while asking party members to rally behind him in his quest to become president in 2023.

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections,” Osinbajo said.

“I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.”

“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria,” Osinbajo said.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.”