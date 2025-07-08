Connect with us

Labour Party faction moves to expel Peter Obi over alleged anti-party activities
Published

19 mins ago

on

Labour Party faction moves to expel Peter Obi over alleged anti-party activities

A faction within the Labour Party (LP) has announced plans to expel its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over alleged anti-party activities.

Abayomi Arabambi, the factional national publicity secretary of the party, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Tuesday.

Arabambi accused Obi of backing the emerging opposition coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying the former Anambra State governor cannot simultaneously associate with two political parties.

“We’re convening a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting where Peter Obi will be expelled. He was already under suspension before he went ahead with anti-party activities,” Arabambi said. “You cannot belong to two political parties at the same time. It is unconstitutional, and he knows that.”

He further alleged that Obi was the root cause of the internal crisis that has plagued the Labour Party since the 2023 general election, adding that the presidential hopeful lacks the leadership qualities required to steer a political party.

Despite his visible support for the coalition activities that birthed the ADC initiative, Obi has maintained that he remains a member of the Labour Party. In a recent interview, he clarified that he is not a member of the ADC, but merely supports the broader movement aimed at rescuing Nigeria.

Obi also reaffirmed his intention to contest in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that he remains qualified to lead the country.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

