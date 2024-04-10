Connect with us

Kwara gov mourns Ahmad Belgore, ex-appeal court justice
4 hours ago

Kwara gov mourns Ahmad Belgore, ex-appeal court justice

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Kwara State Governor, has mourned the death of a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ahmad Belgore.

The governor in a statement made available to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday, said, “Belgore, who was until his recent retirement the presiding Justice of the Ilorin Division of the Court of Appeal, died on Tuesday night.

“The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the entire Ilorin Emirate, the bar and the bench, and to the Belgores, who have lost a rare gem.

“Justice Belgore was a legal giant and a foremost community leader who offered his shoulder for many to lean on.”

In a separate condolence message, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described the death of Justice Belgore as a big loss to the Ilorin Emirate and the nation at large.

