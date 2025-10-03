South-West states tighten border security as banditry escalates in Kwara

Governments across the South-West have stepped up border security following a surge in deadly bandit attacks in neighbouring Kwara State.

Security chiefs in Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo confirmed to Business Hallmark that multiple containment measures have been activated to stop fleeing armed groups from infiltrating their territories as the Federal Government and intelligence agencies track the movement of the terrorists.

Sources revealed that intelligence reports detailing the activities of the bandits, who have besieged communities in Kwara, killing scores in recent weeks, are receiving urgent attention at the highest levels of government.

Wave of terror in Kwara

Kwara has in the past fortnight witnessed unprecedented violence, particularly along the north-south axis.

On September 29, at least 12 members of a local forest guard unit were killed in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area, alongside a traditional chief, in an attack that also left four people wounded.

Just six days earlier, on September 23, gunmen stormed Maganiko Ndanangi in Edu Local Government Area, abducting a woman and a teenage girl in a midnight raid.

Another assault on Oke-Ode claimed 15 vigilantes, a traditional ruler, and other residents, with five people abducted, plunging the community into mourning and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Elsewhere in Patigi and Lafiagi, a pregnant woman was killed and at least 18 residents abducted, prompting waves of displacement toward Ilorin and other safer towns.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who visited Oke-Ode last week, condemned the attacks and urged increased military presence. He was accompanied by the heads of security agencies in the state, including the police, DSS, and NSCDC.

“It’s been quite challenging,” AbdulRazaq told community leaders. “Everything is being put in place to mitigate the effects and ensure such occurrences are brought to an end.”

The Nigerian Air Force has since deployed fighter jets to provide surveillance and support ground forces in flushing out the attackers.

South-West moves to block infiltration

Amid the growing violence, neighbouring South-West states have intensified patrols and reinforced security architecture at their borders.

Oyo State: Amotekun Corps Commandant, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), assured residents the state was secure. “The corps is well-prepared for any such bandits’ attack,” he said. The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, also pledged support, offering to collaborate with Kwara authorities in addressing the crisis.

Osun State: Police spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, said Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Gotam had deployed seven tactical teams to border communities. He added that traditional rulers were being engaged to report suspicious movements promptly.

Ondo State: Police PRO, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that intelligence gathering and manpower deployment had been boosted across all 18 local councils. “We are deploying mobile police officers to border communities and mounting checkpoints to stop inward movement,” he said.

Ekiti State: Brig. Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (retd.), security adviser to the governor, confirmed that security personnel had been stationed in boundary communities to prevent infiltration.