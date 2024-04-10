Gov Otti commends outgoing Abia Immigration boss, welcomes successor

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appreciated the outgoing Comptroller of Immigration Services, Abia State Command, CIS Alphonsus Ndupu, for his commitment and dedication to duty, while he served in the state.

The Governor, while wishing Ndupu well in his new posting, regretted that the he was leaving so soon, just a few months after he (Ndupu) assumed office, saying the outgoing immigration boss was focused and did his best to enhance security in the State.

Governor Otti spoke on Tuesday when he received Ndupu, who had come to intimate him on the change of guard, in company of his successor, CIS Mohammed Kirfi.

“We are actually surprised; surprised because you have just been here a few months, and at a time we were getting used to you, this transfer came. But I believe it is all for better, you are moving to zonal office from the state office, to the best of my knowledge, this is an upliftment. I want to congratulate you and wish you well,” Governor Otti told Ndupu, who has been posted to Owerri Zonal Headquarters.

Welcoming the new Immigration boss to Abia the Governor told him that the State Government takes the issue of security very seriously as every other thing functions on the back of security. He said security agencies in the state work in synergy and implored the new Comptroller of Immigration Services to familiarise himself with sister agencies in the state.

“Like you may have heard, we take security very seriously. It is our understanding that every other thing functions on the back of security. Your colleagues, in the military, in the police and other agencies, everyone thinks in the same direction. You should take time to familiarise yourself with them because we all work together.”

The Governor assured the new Comptroller that Abia is hospitable, adding that government would give him all the support he needs to succeed in his assignment.

Speaking earlier, the outgoing Comptroller of Immigration thanked Governor Otti for being of immense assistance to him and the Service, and appealed to to the Governor to extend the same support and hand of fellowship to his successor.

The new Comptroller of Immigration Services, Abia State Command, Alhaji Mohammed Kirfi, commended the Governor for not paying lip service to issues of security, adding that his posting to Abia is like a home coming. He pledged his total commitment to his new posting.

Governor Otti was joined in the meeting by two National Assembly members from the state; the member representing Isialangwa North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, and his colleague, Hon Chris Nkwonta, representing Ukwa East and West Federal Constituency.

