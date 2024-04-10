We regret voting for you, Northern Elders tell Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says it regrets voting for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was one of the three leading candidates in the 2023 presidential election, and got the majority of votes in the North.

However, in an interview with Guardian on Tuesday, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, spokesman of the forum, said going forward, the region will prioritize unity and consensus in selecting a candidate for the highest office in the land.

Quizzed on the recent visit and donations by Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, to communities in northern states, Suleiman said the region would prioritize someone who is seen as more inclusive, less controversial, and more aligned with the interests of all regions of the country.

“The North made a mistake in voting Bola Tinubu to the presidency in 2023, and it is unlikely that they will repeat the same error in the future.”

“They have learned from their past misstep and will strive to select a candidate who can unite the country and govern in the best interests of all Nigerians.

“Moving forward, the North will be more cautious in selecting a candidate for the presidency. They will prioritize someone who is seen as more inclusive, less controversial, and more aligned with the interests of all regions of the country.

“The mistake of supporting Tinubu in 2023 has taught them the importance of unity and consensus in selecting a candidate for the highest office in the land,” he was quoted as saying.

