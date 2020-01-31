The Redeemed Christian Church God (RCCG) has called on its members nationwide to embark on prayers over killing of Christians and the general insecurity in the country.

The church’s Assistant General Overseer, Admin and Personnel, Pastor J.F. Odesola who made the call in a memo dated January 29, also asked members to participate in the protest march called by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body for all Christians and Christian organisations in Nigeria, has made a clarion call for prayers and advocacy to all Christians in Nigeria in response to the inhumane acts against Christians in the country,” the memo read.

“The General Overseer has therefore directed that all members of RCCG should participate in this prayer and advocacy, with details here under:

“a. Prayer and fasting scheduled from Friday 31st January to Sunday 2nd February 2020. Since RCCG is currently on a fasting and prayer programme, the prayer focus within this period should be against the gruesome killings of innocent people in the country and prayer for the government to develop capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.

“b. Special prayer walk on Sunday 2nd February 2020. All parishes of RCCG are enjoined to close the thanksgiving service early on Sunday (latest by 11am), and have members match round their immediate environment praying for God’s intervention in the ongoing situation in Nigeria.

“c. Parishes with functional social media handles are enjoined to publicise this prayer and advocacy, using appropriate captions and hashtags.”