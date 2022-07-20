Kidnappers abduct bread seller in Osun, demand N500k ransom

Gunmen who abducted a bread seller in Osun State on Monday have demanded the sum of N500,000 as ransom.

The victim popularly called ‘get in’ was abducted by the gunmen at Ifawara while on distribution of bread with a car.

The victim was abducted around 4am at the express road while heading to Iwaraja area of the state.

The kidnappers later same day sent message to the community requesting N5million ransom before he could be freed.

However, a resident in Ifewara, Wale Babatunde told Vanguard that the ransom has been reduced to N500,000 and the community has started contributing to ensure that it secure the victim’s release.

His words: “It is true ‘get in’ was kidnapped yesterday, his vehicle and merchandise, loafs of bread, was found on the road and later we received message of ransom to the tune of N5milliom.

However, the money has been reduced to N500,000 and we have started tasking one another to put the money together and secure his release”.

Meanwhile, the Osun police command, through its Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, has confirmed the incident.