Nigerian scientist and researcher Reuben Kabantiyok has garnered worldwide recognition for pioneering innovations in materials science, including defence, clean water access, waste recycling, and medical devices, utilising cutting-edge nanotechnology and advanced materials science.

Addressing Journalists on Saturday, Kabantiyok, a metallurgical and materials engineer and PhD researcher at the University of Tulsa, USA, stated that his research is aimed at producing smarter, stronger, and more sustainable materials.

He noted that , “My work focuses on enhancing the fatigue properties of a shape memory alloy called nickel-titanium (Nitinol), a smart alloy which could be tailored to Nigeria’s climate, terrain, and strategic needs. Nigerian Airways merchandise

“Many of our current materials aren’t built for local conditions. We must engineer with our terrain, climate and people in mind.”

Kabantiyok is also calling for the use of Nigeria’s abundant raw materials, such as brass, bauxite, and steel waste, in local defence manufacturing.

He shared this vision with emerging local firms, such as Imperium Industries Nig. Ltd, located in Kaduna, which is investing in defence-grade hardware built in Nigeria.

“Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), serving as a hub for the Military Industrial Complex, will benefit from indigenous private military base firms,” he noted. Nigerian Airways merchandise

In the water sector, he stated that , “I consult for Schrödinger Technologie Nigeria, where I deploy nano-engineered filtration systems to underserved communities across northern Nigeria.

Advertisement

“Conventional water treatment methods are all expensive and often impractical in remote areas. With nanotechnology, we can design low-cost systems that remove heavy metals, microbes, and chemical contaminants with minimal maintenance.”

He emphasized further that agricultural and industrial waste could be turned into biodegradable structural materials.

His research transforms chicken feathers, snail shells, and palm kernel husks into eco-friendly composites for use in construction, packaging, and environmental remediation. Nigerian Airways merchandise

“Waste is everywhere in Nigeria. If we process it smartly, especially at the nanoscale, it becomes wealth,” he said.

In the healthcare sector, Kabantiyok is enhancing the performance of Nitinol-based cardiovascular implants, such as stents and guidewires, to increase durability and reduce the need for repeated surgeries among heart patients in low-resource settings.

He called on Nigerian government and institutions to establish low-cost nanomaterials laboratories in universities and polytechnics across the country, adding that, “We have the talent, we have the materials, and we have the problems worth solving.

“All we need is the commitment to build research systems that work for our context.”