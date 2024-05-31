Keyamo suspends enforcement of helicopter landing levies

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has temporarily suspended the enforcement rights granted to Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd by the Federal Government as consultants for collecting helicopter landing levies at aerodromes, helipads, and airstrips.

This came after a meeting with the Executives of Airline Operators of Nigeria regarding the collection of the levies.

The suspension was disclosed in a statement signed by the Head of Press, Odutayo Oluseyi, on Friday in Abuja, who said that the suspension took effect from May 30, 2024.

News continues after this Advertisement

The development came as a result of the reservations by the industry stakeholders concerning the fee.

Following this, Keyamo has formed a committee comprising members from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria, International Oil Companies, and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd.

“Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd was granted the exclusive right by the Federal Government as consultants to collect such levies, which stakeholders have expressed their reservations on the appropriateness of the levies.

“The recommendation(s) of the Committee would proffer a way forward,” the statement partly read.

News continues after this Advertisement