Connect with us

Business

Keyamo suspends enforcement of helicopter landing levies
Advertisement

Business

Court grants Ericso tomato reviewer Chioma Okoli N5m bail

Business

Custodian Investment declares 65 kobo final dividend to shareholders

Business

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc declares N10bn loss in 12 months

Business

CIS inducts Zenith Bank GMD, Ebenezer Onyeagwu as associate member

Business

Dangote increases shareholders dividend by 50%, keys into FG's CNG agenda

Business

Three black men sue American airline over removal from plane for alleged body odour

Education in Nigeria Nation

JUST IN: 30,000 have successfully registered for student loan –FG

Business

NEM Insurance declares 60 kobo dividend to shareholders, reports N12.95bn profit in FY 2023

Business

Stock market grows further as NGXASI, closes higher by 0.44%

Business

Keyamo suspends enforcement of helicopter landing levies

Published

3 hours ago

on

Keyamo suspends enforcement of helicopter landing levies

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has temporarily suspended the enforcement rights granted to Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd by the Federal Government as consultants for collecting helicopter landing levies at aerodromes, helipads, and airstrips.

This came after a meeting with the Executives of Airline Operators of Nigeria regarding the collection of the levies.

The suspension was disclosed in a statement signed by the Head of Press, Odutayo Oluseyi, on Friday in Abuja, who said that the suspension took effect from May 30, 2024.

News continues after this Advertisement

The development came as a result of the reservations by the industry stakeholders concerning the fee.

Following this, Keyamo has formed a committee comprising members from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria, International Oil Companies, and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd.

“Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd was granted the exclusive right by the Federal Government as consultants to collect such levies, which stakeholders have expressed their reservations on the appropriateness of the levies.

“The recommendation(s) of the Committee would proffer a way forward,” the statement partly read.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *