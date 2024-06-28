Mr. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has alleged that some private jets in Nigeria are being used for money laundering, drug trafficking and the illegalities.

The minister who raised the concern in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, announced the formation of a Ministerial Taskforce Committee dedicated to curbing illicit charter operations within the nation’s aviation industry.

He emphasised that these unlawful activities has not only cost the industry billions of dollars but also posed significant security threats.

Keyamo pointed out that certain individuals involved in these illegal practices had obtained permits for operating non-commercial aircraft but had subsequently violated the terms of their licenses.

Addressing the committee members, the minister directed them to compile a comprehensive list of all non-commercial flight operators, investigate the validity of their professional licenses, and recommend appropriate sanctions for any airlines found to be involved in illicit activities.

The eight-member taskforce, chaired by Ado Sanusi, CEO of Aero Contractors, has been given a three-month deadline to present its findings to the minister.

