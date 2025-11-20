Fresh terror in Kwara: Four farmers kidnapped in Bokungi, one day after deadly Eruku church attack

Kwara State has been hit by yet another violent attack, as gunmen on Wednesday abducted four rice farmers in Bokungi village, Edu Local Government Area – barely a day after terrorists raided a church in Eruku, killing three worshippers and kidnapping several others.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday evening while the victims were harvesting rice. Community sources told SaharaReporters that the attackers appeared without warning and encircled the farmers before forcing them into the bush.

“Bandits struck again at Bokungi under the Lafiagi Emirate. Four people were abducted. Information is still coming in,” one resident confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said the armed men operated unhindered for several minutes, seizing the farmers and leading them away toward an unknown location. The spike in attacks has caused several farming communities in Edu LGA to empty out, as many residents now fear going to their farms at the height of harvest season.

The Kwara State Police Command had yet to comment officially at the time of filing this report.

Wednesday’s abduction follows a deadly assault on Tuesday night in Eruku, Ekiti LGA, where terrorists stormed a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) during a meeting and opened fire, killing three people instantly.

Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos as worshippers fled for safety amid the gunfire, while others, including the church pastor, were herded into the bush by the attackers.

“They came in suddenly and started shooting. Three people died on the spot,” a local source said. “They took several others away, but we still don’t know the exact number.”

The gunmen reportedly escaped through bush paths connecting Eruku with neighbouring communities, leaving residents traumatized as the wave of insecurity deepens across Kwara State.