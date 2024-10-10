Kazeem Akinleye, the quintessential politician, astute administrator, By Sunday Oguntuyi

Alhaji Kazeem Kolapo Akinleye was born to the famous Olohunde family in Ede over 5 decades ago.

A man that obviously understands the terrain as much as the concerns of the people, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye is the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

A deeply religious man and politician of the old PDP extraction, now the ruling party in Osun State.

Undeniably, the engine room of the present administration in Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, was a Chairman, Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

A thoroughbred grassroots politician, Administrator and Philanthropist par excellence, Alhaji Akinleye’s deep sense of humility stands him out as a man who is much loved and respected by his political and non political admirers in Osun State and beyond.

An unassuming personality, he has a very good grasp of the workings of the civil service and politics of Osun State and Nigeria beyond what can be described.

He is a devout Muslim who is guided by Islamic tenets, doctrines, cultural and social justice.

In the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke, Alh. Akinleye is much sought after, because of his closeness to the Adeleke family of Ede.

Since the administration of Senator Adeleke came on board, he has proven to be a technocrat of no high repute who galvanized the State Government’s policies to the best of his knowledge and ability as a loyal party man who has been tested and trusted.

Advertisement

There is no gainsaying that he is the driving wheel and the key factor in the government who has made his immense contributions felt tremendously.

A good servant of Allah and proud son of Ede Mapo Arogun, Alh Kazeem Akinleye is married to a beautiful woman, Dr. (Mrs) Balikis Akinleye and the marriage is blessed with good and promising children.

Sunday Oguntuyi, a journalist, wrote from Osogbo