Tinubu appoints Alfred Abah as SSA on civil service matters

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, has approved the appointment of Alfred Abah as Senior Special Assistant on Civil Service Matters.

A statement by the Director of Press at the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Eno Olotu, said Abah is a retired director of the Federal Civil Service.

The statement noted that the HOS, Didi Walson-Jack, thanked Tinubu for the appointment.

Walson-Jack noted that Abah’s appointment is a historic milestone, marking the first time such a position has been created within the Nigerian Civil Service.

The statement read, “She emphasized that this strategic decision reflects the administration’s commitment to advancing ongoing reform efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the Civil Service.

“Mr. Alfred Abah, an accomplished administrator and a retired Director of the Federal Civil Service, brings with him a wealth of experience, deep expertise, and a solid reputation for integrity and professionalism. With over three decades of dedicated service in various key roles across the public sector, his track record speaks to his capability in driving reforms and fostering organisational excellence.

“The HCSF noted that, under the leadership of President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, the Nigerian Civil Service has witnessed transformative progress. These reforms have boosted the confidence of the Nigerian people in the government’s dedication to good governance and public service excellence.”