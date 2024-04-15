Connect with us

Kano APC suspends Ganduje over corruption, bribery allegations

Published

56 mins ago

on

Kano APC suspends Ganduje over corruption, bribery allegations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dawakin Tofa local government of Kano State has suspended Abdullahi Ganduje, national chair of the party over corruption allegations.

The suspension was announced by Halliru Gwanzo, legal adviser of the ward, during a briefing with journalists in Kano on Monday.

Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano, was accused of gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds during his administration in the state.

Gwanzo said that the suspension of the party national chairman was a unanimous decision of the members of the ward.

He said Ganduje could not clear his name amid corruption allegations that followed the 8-year administration.

“We decided to suspend Dr. Ganduje from the party due to the seriousness of the allegations against him,” Gwanzo stated.

