Nigeria’s Supreme Court has nullified the nomination of Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba state.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun in its judgment on Wednesday affirmed the verdict of the federal high court which held that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in the state.

On September 20, a federal high court in Jalingo, Taraba state, sacked Bwacha as the APC’s governorship candidate.

David Sabo Kente, one of the aspirants, had filed the suit against Bwacha’s candidature