PDP, APC dominated by cabals who have ruined Nigeria - Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Oyo State witnessed two occasions on Tuesday when it hosted its presidential candidate, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at a South West Rally, and the flagged off its governorship canpaign in the state.

The rally and the flag off were attended by all the members of the party in the South West, including all the governorship candidates in the region, as well as candidates for the National Assembly positions; all of whom were officially handed the party’s flag.

The governorship candidates who got flags are Engineer Popoola Olukayode Joshua of Oyo State, and his counterparts from Ogun and Lagos respectively.

The other three States of Osun, Ekiti and Ondo State didn’t produce candidates for the coming election because the tenures of their incumbent have not expired.

The presidential candidate of the party, Kwankwaso, while addressing the crowd of supporters at the rally, called on Nigerians to disregard both the APC and PDP which, according to him, are being run by cabals, who put Nigeria in its present mess.

Kwankwaso said the carbals have done grievous harm to Nigeria, and Nigerians must strive in the coming Presidential election to put a stop to their dominance.

He said that Nigeria has been bewildered with a lot of difficulties through the leaderships of of the APC and the PDP.

Kwankwaso noted that NNPP is a credible political party with credible people, who are ready to change the country’s narratives.

According to him, “NNPP is parading credible , intelligent and dedicated candidates who are determined and ready to serve the people, to give them a better life.

“We are poised to change this country for the betterment of the peole and I can as well assure the whole people of Nigeria, that we are well and better equipped to lead Nigeria out of such difficulties as banditry, poverty, and great insecurity problems facing our great nation.”

The NNPP presidential hopeful said that Nigeriab politics has turned to money politics without consideration for credibility accountability and probity, arguing that, “we may not have money but we have people across Nigeria and we are sure of winning.”

He went on to say that “security, education and infrastural developments are some of the major prioritìes in our manifestoes which would be implemented at the federal level and all the states where NNPP is in charge.”

In his address the South West leader of the NNPP, Alhaji Abdulraheed Adebisi Olopoeyansaid the party has come to stay in the South West, especially in Oyo State.

The party, he said, has spread to corners of Oyo State, ready to take over.