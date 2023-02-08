Controversy as INEC 'likes' Twitter post attacking Peter Obi

Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has stirred up a controversy on social media by using its Twitter handle to “like” a news report attacking Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

A news report wherein Seun Anikulapo-Kuti, Nigerian musician and son of the late afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti described Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi as “an opportunist who cannot rescue Nigeria” was liked on Twitter by INEC.

The report was published and shared on Twitter by Premium Times.

INEC official handle was one of the 324 Twitter users who had liked the post, which called to question the anonymity and neutrality of the commission in its conduct of the February 25 presidential election and overall general elections.

The development has since triggered outrage as many have taken to the microblogging site to call the electoral body out, which prompted it to unlike the report.