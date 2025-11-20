Connect with us

JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu Found Guilty of Terrorism as Abuja Court Upholds FG’s Charge
A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on the first count of the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice James Omotosho ruled that the prosecution had successfully established that Kanu issued a series of inflammatory broadcasts encouraging violence and killings in pursuit of his Biafra separatist agitation.

The judge described the evidence tendered by the Federal Government as “credible, cogent, and uncontroverted,” noting that Kanu made no effort to challenge the submissions despite multiple opportunities granted to him.

Justice Omotosho held that the broadcasts, which formed the basis of count one, directly threatened national security and contributed to heightened unrest in the South-East.

The court is expected to proceed with rulings on the remaining counts and subsequent sentencing.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

