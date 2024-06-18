Connect with us

Nation

JUST IN: Kidnapped Fouani brothers rescued in Lagos
Advertisement

Health Nation

NAFDAC cautions against storing cooked food in refrigerator for more than three days

International Nation

Joe Biden to legalise status of hundreds of thousands of undocumented spouse

Nation

Edwin Clark writes Tinubu, demands release of Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo reintegration

Nation

Food prices escalate as insecurity worsens after President Tinubu’s one year

Nation

Sallah: Oyetola calls for unity, genuine sacrifice for nation building

Nation

Edel-Adha: Uphold Significance of celebration, Wole Oke charges Constituents

Nation

Eid-el-kabir: Adeleke felicitates Muslim Ummah

Nation

Niger Delta communities demand Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Nation

Eid-el-kabir: Akinleye, Osun CoS preaches love, tolerance

Nation

JUST IN: Kidnapped Fouani brothers rescued in Lagos

Published

8 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Kidnapped Fouani brothers rescued in Lagos

Police in Lagos State says its operatives have rescued the three abducted Fouani brothers.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed their release in statement to journalists on Tuesday.

The three brothers, Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani, were abducted around 6pm in Lagos on June 14.

News continues after this Advertisement

Fouani Nigeria Ltd specialises in electronics and is the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria.

According to report, the three brothers were coming from their factory by boat when they were abducted.

The police, on Monday, had said it was working “tirelessly” to ensure that the victims were released.

Vanguard gathered that the victims, including the boat driver and his assistant, were released Monday night in Orugbo Iddo.

While confirming their release, Hundeyin said the feat was achieved by the Lagos Marine police with support from the navy.

Hundeyin said the victims have since been taken to their residence.

“They were rescued late last night in Orugbo Iddo. Our marine police with the support of the Nigerian Navy brought them to shore,” Hundeyin said.

“Thereafter, our tactical team in the area took them home on Banana Island in the early hours of today.

“Five of them, three Lebanese, the boat captain and his assistant,” he added.

 

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *