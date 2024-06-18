JUST IN: Kidnapped Fouani brothers rescued in Lagos

Police in Lagos State says its operatives have rescued the three abducted Fouani brothers.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed their release in statement to journalists on Tuesday.

The three brothers, Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani, were abducted around 6pm in Lagos on June 14.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd specialises in electronics and is the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria.

According to report, the three brothers were coming from their factory by boat when they were abducted.

The police, on Monday, had said it was working “tirelessly” to ensure that the victims were released.

Vanguard gathered that the victims, including the boat driver and his assistant, were released Monday night in Orugbo Iddo.

While confirming their release, Hundeyin said the feat was achieved by the Lagos Marine police with support from the navy.

Hundeyin said the victims have since been taken to their residence.

“They were rescued late last night in Orugbo Iddo. Our marine police with the support of the Nigerian Navy brought them to shore,” Hundeyin said.

“Thereafter, our tactical team in the area took them home on Banana Island in the early hours of today.

“Five of them, three Lebanese, the boat captain and his assistant,” he added.

