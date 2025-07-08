JUST IN: FG fixes minimum admission age at 16, declares off-CAPS entries illegal

Connect with us

The Federal Government has formally announced that the minimum age for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions is now fixed at 16 years, warning that institutions flouting this directive will face strict sanctions.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, who represented the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made this known on Tuesday during the opening session of the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Abuja.

According to the minister, the age benchmark is part of ongoing reforms to sanitise the nation’s tertiary education admission process, ensure academic maturity among undergraduates, and align with global best practices.

“The federal government has approved 16 years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions. This decision is based on the need to protect the mental and emotional development of students and to uphold standards within our educational system,” Alausa said.

He stressed that the rule is non-negotiable and warned that no institution is permitted to admit candidates below the stipulated age.

In addition, Dr. Alausa reaffirmed that all admissions into universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other tertiary institutions must be processed strictly through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), an initiative of JAMB designed to eliminate corruption, favoritism, and unregulated admission practices.

“Any admission conducted outside the CAPS framework is null and void. Heads of institutions found circumventing the process or engaging in backdoor admissions will be held accountable and prosecuted accordingly,” he warned.

The minister’s statement comes amid growing concerns over underage admissions and the rising trend of illegal admissions carried out without due process, often facilitated through personal influence or institutional discretion.

Stakeholders at the meeting, including vice-chancellors, provosts, rectors, and admission officers, were reminded of their statutory responsibility to maintain transparency and accountability in the admission process.

The annual policy meeting also reviewed the performance of candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and deliberated on general cut-off marks and guidelines for admission into various programmes.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in his remarks, commended institutions that have fully adopted CAPS and reiterated the board’s commitment to eradicating admission irregularities.

He noted that strict enforcement of the 16-year age limit and adherence to CAPS will help standardise academic processes and ensure only qualified candidates are admitted based on merit, equity, and fairness.

The new policy is expected to take immediate effect from the 2025/2026 academic session.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

