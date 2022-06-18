Enugu Catholic Diocese, has barred all Catholics, including the clergy and laity from attending Father Ejike Mbaka’s adoration ministry, pending the conclusion of its investigation of the priest.

This comes in the wake of Mbaka’s attack on Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, whom he berated as being too stingy, while noting that he will never be president of Nigeria.

The attack had generated outrage, forcing the priest to withdraw his remarks on Friday, while also tendering an apology to Mr. Obi.

However, the Enugu Catholic Diocese, in a letter to priests and the laity of the diocese by Bishop Callistus Onaga, its bishop, barred them from attending Mbaka’s adoration till further notice.

The letter released on Friday, read “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry: and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated, and in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese. I hereby prohibit all Catholic clergy, religious and lay faithful henceforth from attending all religion and Liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the the canonical process initiated by the Dices in concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church

“I enjoin all the Christian Faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal care and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”