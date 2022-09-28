A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday barred the Labour Party(LP) and its supporters from converging at the Lekki toll gate for their #Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally billed to hold on October 1, 2022.

Justice Daniel Osiagor issued the order while ruling on a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1729/2022 asking the court to restrain Peter Obi, presidential candidate of LP; Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice-presidential candidate; Julius Abure, party chairman and their supporters from holding the rally in Lagos until the hearing and determination of their suit.

The plaintiffs argued that the rally could cause the breakdown of law and order in Lagos, similar to the October 2020 #EndSARS rally in which lives were lost and properties were destroyed across the state.

They also asked the court to restrain Obi and his party, as well as their loyalists, from further planning and promoting the rally.

They further sought an injunction to prevent the rally from going ahead as well as the organisers from using the Lekki toll plaza or any other space within Lagos state.

Justice Daniel Osiagor, who gave the order, did not, however, stop the supporters from holding the rally in Lagos State.

The judge rather directed that the rally procession cannot converge at the Lekki toll gate, but that the procession can pass through the toll gate to access Falomo Bridge and other venues at which the rally plans to meet.

The judge directed the Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos State Police Commissioner to ensure compliance with the order.