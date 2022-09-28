Laolu Martins, co-founder of Lagos-based eatery, Bukka Hut, dies

Laolu Martins, co-founder of Bukka Hut, a Lagos State-based eatery, is dead.

Martins, who was a banker with over 21 years of experience in investment banking, corporate banking, stockbroking, asset and pension fund management, died on Tuesday night.

The family of the deceased confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday.

“We hereby solicit the support and understanding of everyone as the family grieves the loss of our beloved Laolu in our privacy,” the statement read.

“Our kind request is that you support the family – wife, children, aged mother and father and his siblings with your prayers at this difficult time.

“Further announcements will be made by the family.”

Martins started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1999.

He joined Investment Banking & Trust Company Plc now Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc where he served in the Financial Control and Trade Finance/Foreign Operations units of the Bank before being seconded to Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Ltd where at various times he was Financial Controller, Head Asset Management and lastly Head Stockbroking.

He later resigned in 2005 to join Shell Nig. CPFA Ltd, the Fund Manager of the Shell Companies in Nigeria Pensions Scheme where he was Head, Investments up till 2008 when he resigned to join Nigeria International Security Limited, NISL, an independent financial services firm specialising in investments within the Nigerian space.