JUST IN: Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial indefinitely

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), indefinitely.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako put off the trial sine die at the instance of Kanu pending the resolution of the Federal Government’s appeal against the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal that discharged him from the terrorism charges.

The Federal Government’s appeal seeking reversal of the Court of Appeal judgment is pending before the Supreme Court.

Two other cases billed for hearing before the court were also put off indefinitely for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Kanu refused to appear before the Federal High Court on Monday.

The refusal to honour the high court was conveyed to Justice Nyako by the Federal Government’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar.

He informed the court that all entreaties made to persuade Kanu to have a change of heart were rebuffed.