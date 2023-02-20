JUST IN: ADC backs Peter Obi's presidential bid

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party,and Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate, ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

The endorsement came on the heels as a grand Coalition for Obi/Datti presidency, tagged the star alliance.

The star alliance partners include Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United, Nigeria Artisans, League of Imams, Nigeria Traders, Yoruba United, Mega Political Coalition, Kanuris United, Amalgamated Coalitions, CEG Groups and Nigeria Legions United.

Among those who attended the event include: ADC National Chairman, BoT Chairman, and a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Professor Pat Utomi.